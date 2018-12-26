

CTV Ottawa/CTV Morning Live





Mother Nature is set to deliver a post-Christmas dose of freezing rain to Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The weather agency says snow or snow mixed with ice pellets will begin this evening or overnight, before changing to freezing rain. The forecast calls for freezing rain to change to rain by Friday morning.

Driving around Ottawa and eastern Ontario could become hazardous at times on Friday.