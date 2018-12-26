Freezing Rain Warning issued for Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for freezing rain in Ottawa Thursday evening.
CTV Ottawa/CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 11:15AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 4:35AM EST
Mother Nature is set to deliver a post-Christmas dose of freezing rain to Ottawa.
Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
The weather agency says snow or snow mixed with ice pellets will begin this evening or overnight, before changing to freezing rain. The forecast calls for freezing rain to change to rain by Friday morning.
Driving around Ottawa and eastern Ontario could become hazardous at times on Friday.