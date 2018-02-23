

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa motorists should brace for a slippery drive around the capital this afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning for Ottawa-Gatineau. A Freezing Rain Warning has also been issued for Renfrew-Pembroke-Barry’s Bay, Smiths Falls – Lanark – Sharbot Lake, Prescott and Russell and Cornwall-Morrisburg areas.

Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected to move into Eastern Ontario near noon or into this afternoon as a warm front approaches from the southwest.

The freezing precipitation will change over to rain by this evening as temperatures rise above the zero degree mark.

Roads, sidewalks and parking lots may become icy and slippery due to the freezing rain today.