OTTAWA -- A freezing rain warning is in effect for the capital today.

Environment Canada issued the warning just past 8:30am this morning. The weather agency says a “patchy band” will move across Eastern Ontario late this morning and into the afternoon. They also say some areas could see the freezing rain change to snow by the evening.

This evening, the capital is expected to see freezing rain change to periods of snow. The agency predicts between 5-10 cm of snow will fall. Temperatures will remain steady at around zero.

Sunday, Ottawa will see a 40% of flurries in the morning and early afternoon before periods of snow begin in the afternoon. 2cm of snow could fall. It will be a high of plus 1.