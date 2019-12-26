Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the capital region.

Freezing rain and freezing drizzle is expected tonight with a warning extended to Ottawa, Kanta, Orleans, Richmond and Metcalfe.

Precipitation associated with an approaching low pressure system will move into eastern Ontario later today, according to Environment Canada.

The freezing rain is expected to continue into Friday morning.

Travel may be impacted from this evening until Friday morning as untreated surfaces may become slippery.