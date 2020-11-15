OTTAWA -- Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa-Gatineau and much of the surrounding region.

The weather agency says a low-pressure system moving through northeastern is expected to bring freezing rain for part of Sunday morning.

"The freezing rain should transition to rain late this morning as the temperature rises above the freezing mark," the advisory says.

As of sunrise (7:01), the temperature in Ottawa was around -2°C with a wind chill of -8.

Environment Canada's Sunday forecast for Ottawa calls for freezing rain turning to rain through the day and a high of 6°C.

The rain should end by the evening hours, but a 60 per cent chance of showers lingers through the night. The overnight low is 3°C.

Monday's forecast is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries and a temperature that holds steady around 4°C.

On Tuesday, expect a mainly cloudy sky with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of just -2°C.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, but it won't be bringing any warmer temperatures. The high for Wednesday is -5°C.

Wind warning along the seaway

Along the St. Lawrence Seaway, the conditions are windy.

From Kingston to Belleville, the forecast calls for strong wind gusts through the morning with powerful, potentially damaging winds in the afternoon.

"This system will bring southerly winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h this morning," Environment Canada says. "Winds will then shift to very strong southwesterlies with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h beginning this afternoon."

The Brockville and Cornwall areas are under a special weather statement that calls for wind gusts of up to 80 km/h.

The Cornwall area is also under the aforementioned freezing rain warning.