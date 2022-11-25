Freezing rain warning in effect for Ottawa

The roads and sidewalks will be slippery this morning – a mix of freezing rain and rain is in the forecast for the capital.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa. Light freezing rain will begin this morning and will change to rain as temperatures rise throughout the day.

Today’s forecast high is 5 C. It will be windy today with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour this afternoon.

Expect cloudy skies this evening and an overnight low of -3 C.

It will be a slightly warmer start to the weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 6 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -7 degrees tomorrow morning.

Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will dip to 2 C overnight.

On Sunday – cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of 6 C.