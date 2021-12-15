Expect a messy commute in the capital today – Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and the region.

Freezing rain is expected to start late this morning and continue into the afternoon. It will end this evening and turn into rain as temperatures rise.

Freezing rain warnings are also in effect for Gatineau and western Quebec, Prescott-Russell, Alexandria and Renfrew County.

Renfrew County has cancelled school buses on Wednesday. Schools are open.

The forecast high for today is -1 C and temperatures will continue to rise overnight – it will be 5 C by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be well above the seasonal average tomorrow with a high of 13 C. Expect periods of rain tomorrow morning and afternoon.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 0 C.