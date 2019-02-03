

CTV Ottawa





In Ottawa-Gatineau, Cornwall, Smiths Falls and the Renfrew to Barry's Bay, there is a freezing drizzle advisory. Some of those regions will also have freezing rain.

Environment Canada says the freezing drizzle and rain will continue throughout Monday, Roadways, sidewalks and highways will become icy and slick.

Motorists are encouraged to adjust their driving to the conditions and slow down. Pedestrians and cyclists are also urged to take caution.