OTTAWA -- Ottawa is under a freezing rain warning this St. Patrick's Day.

Environment Canada says several hours of freezing rain are possible before temperatures rise above the freezing mark this morning.

Highways, roads, and sidewalks will be slippery for those who must still go out.

The temperature in Ottawa is expected to rise to 6°C by the afternoon. The freezing rain is expected to change to rain later in the day.

There's a 30% chance of showers early this evening before the sky clears. The overnight low is -8°C.

Wednesday's forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 5°C.

Clouds return Thursday, with a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers during the day. The high 7°C.