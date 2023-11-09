Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa after snow and ice pellets overnight.

Ice build-up of up to 2 millimetres on some surfaces is expected with the total snowfall and ice pellet amounts up to 5 cm.

Freezing rain will transition to rain late Thursday morning or early in the afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

School buses are running in Ottawa though there may be some delays due to the weather.

In Renfrew County, only Zone 4 Madawaska-area transportation services are cancelled.