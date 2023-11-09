Freezing rain warning for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa after snow and ice pellets overnight.
Ice build-up of up to 2 millimetres on some surfaces is expected with the total snowfall and ice pellet amounts up to 5 cm.
Freezing rain will transition to rain late Thursday morning or early in the afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.
School buses are running in Ottawa though there may be some delays due to the weather.
In Renfrew County, only Zone 4 Madawaska-area transportation services are cancelled.
Ottawa Top Stories
CITY BUDGET 2024
CITY BUDGET 2024 7 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will Gaza Strip evacuees be granted immigration status in Canada? It depends, minister says
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the immigration status and supports available for evacuees who escape from Gaza Strip will have to be determined based on individual circumstances once people make their way to Canada.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
Despite proposed lawsuit alleging painful side effects, demand for Ozempic not slowing, pharmacists say
Whether for weight loss or diabetes management, Canadian pharmacists say demand for Ozempic prescriptions does not appear to be slowing, despite a proposed lawsuit over alleged side effects.
These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5
During the Second World War, Canada's greatest contemporary artists created paintings that became prints, which were then sent to army bases overseas. Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of that work.
1 arrested, 3 injured in violent clashes between Concordia students over Israel-Hamas war
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured at Concordia University after an altercation related to the Israel-Hamas war lasted nearly three hours and turned violent, police say.
A Russian missile hits a Liberia-flagged ship in Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port
A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa hit a Liberian-flagged freighter, killing a port worker and injuring three citizens of the Philippines, who are crew members on the ship, Ukraine's armed forces said Thursday.
Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen
A key crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has remained closed today as hundreds of people connected to Canada await news of when - and whether - they will be able to escape the besieged Palestinian territory.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canadians describe what it was like leaving Gaza, one of Shania Twain's tour buses crashed and a look at how some of Canada's most famous artists helped a previous war effort.
Atlantic
'It’s never really over, I still lost a child': Jury returns with recommendations in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the coroner’s inquest into the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken made several recommendations.
Halifax homelessness conference discusses challenges, solutions
The 10th National Conference on Ending Homelessness (CAEH23) is underway in Halifax to address the housing crisis.
Cape Breton teen facing charges after fire destroys $1M worth of fibre cable: police
Police in Cape Breton say a teenage boy is facing charges after a weekend fire destroyed more than $1,000,000 worth of fibre optic cable.
Toronto
Mississauga furniture store suddenly closes its doors without completing orders
Ontario customers who bought mattresses, beds and tables from a Mississauga furniture store said they are shocked and frustrated after the company appears to have closed its doors for good.
Hamilton transit workers to hit the picket lines as strike gets underway
Hamilton residents will need to find another way to get around this morning as a transit strike gets underway in the city.
Toronto police to provide update on summer Greektown murder
Toronto police will provide an update on its investigation into fatal shooting in the city’s Greektown this summer.
Montreal
Major fire destroys West Island funeral home
A major fire has destroyed a West Island funeral home Wednesday afternoon, a fire official said.
EMSB challenges 'absurd' requirement for English boards to communicate in French
The English Montreal School Board says it plans to file a motion Wednesday in Quebec Superior Court about its right to communicate in English.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police find human remains in wooded area
Criminal investigations officers with Greater Sudbury Police are working the scene after police located a body Wednesday in the wooded area.
Police recover stolen parcels from northern Ont. home, suspected internal theft at Canada Post
A 33-year-old from Cochrane has been charged in what police are calling an internal theft from a Canada Post boxcar.
London
Londoners come out swinging at annual Fight to End Homelessness
A total of 32 local entrepreneurs and business leaders were given 18 weeks of training to take part in the boxing Ontario sanctioned match.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO What’s next after video of rant by property owner shines light on downtown’s challenges?
A lengthy outburst by prominent property owner Shmuel Farhi at Downtown London’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was recorded by Coun. Susan Stevenson on her phone.
Charges laid following October tractor crash in Seaforth
Huron OPP were first called to the scene on Oct. 13 around 8 p.m. to find a farm tractor that had left the roadway and impacted the front of a building on Main Street.
Winnipeg
Winter weather and poor road conditions causing school closures around Manitoba
With Manitoba experiencing winter weather and poor road conditions on Thursday, a number of schools across the province are closed for the day.
'It's a little scary' Parent concerned about ongoing educational assistant strike in Hanover School Division
Parents and students with special needs are caught in the middle of a labour dispute in southern Manitoba.
Kitchener
Elderly woman charged in crash that halted ION service
Grand River Transit says emergency repairs to restore ION service are underway after a vehicle struck an electrical box at Allen Station.
Sale of Nazi items at Cambridge, Ont. antique mall sparks debate
Nazi memorabilia available for purchase inside a Cambridge antiques mall is sparking debate over whether the public sale of these wartime items are educational or harmful.
What you need to know about switching to winter tires
Wednesday's winter weather was a reminder that its time to swap out your summer tires. Here's why it's a good idea.
Calgary
'Blow it up and sell pieces off': Stakeholders react to UCP plan to revamp Alberta health-care system
If Alberta politicians are going to revamp administration of health care in the province, Alberta physicians want a seat at the table when the changes are being discussed and designed.
Man from Sundre, Alta., charged in homicide of teen Pauline Brazeau 47 years ago
A man in his 70s from Sundre, Alta., has been charged in a homicide cold case dating back 47 years.
Calgary comes through for local man whose mobility scooter was stolen
There's been an outpouring of offers to help a man whose disability scooter was stolen.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon hospital violates fire code due to patient overcrowding
The Saskatoon Fire Department says St. Paul’s Hospital is in violation of fire code requirements, with beds crowding the hallways and obstructing exit doors.
Fundraisers launched for Sask. drowning victims
A pair of fundraisers have been launched to help the families of two men who lost their lives over the weekend on Humboldt Lake.
Saskatoon city councillors eye expand Civic Square to more organizations
Saskatoon city councillors had a difficult time updating the city's existing policy of using Civic Square at its governance and priorities committee meeting on Wednesday.
Edmonton
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
Kelsey Ouellette's homicide may be linked to relationship with boyfriend who died months before her: police
Police are investigating the link between the death of homicide victim Kelsey Ouellette and the non-criminal death of her boyfriend.
Doctors describe patients 'suffering' at Edmonton hospitals due to extraordinarily long wait times
The rumours are true: Doctors at hospitals in Edmonton and other Alberta communities have been unable to admit patients from emergency rooms in a timely manner because some wards are well over capacity.
Vancouver
After multiple delays and surprise developments, Ali murder trial nears completion
A first-degree murder trial that began in April is coming close to its conclusion after a series of delays and significant developments that have altered the Crown's case.
Online video tells travellers not to fly Air India; poster denies message is a threat
The Canadian government and law enforcement agencies are remaining tight-lipped about a video circulating online telling travellers not to fly Air India after Nov. 19.
New images released of sex offender Randall Hopley as search continues
Authorities have released new surveillance images of Randall Hopley, the convicted sex offender who has been on the loose since removing his electronic ankle monitor last weekend in Vancouver.
Regina
Police investigating after Creative Saskatchewan defrauded of more than $331,000
Police are investigating after the economic development agency responsible for Saskatchewan's creative industries was defrauded of more than $331,000.
Two killed in collision south of Swift Current
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday night on Highway 4 south of Swift Current.