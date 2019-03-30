Freezing rain warning for Ottawa
Freezing rain has left a glaze on a car's rearview mirror in this undated file photo.
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, March 30, 2019 11:29AM EDT
It may be spring but Ottawa is seeing another blast of winter weather this weekend.
The snow Saturday morning is expected to change to freezing rain. Environment Canada says it may continue for much of the day before changing to rain this afternoon.
There’s also a risk of freezing rain Saturday night as the temperature drops.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down as highways, local roads, walkways and parking lots may be slippery.