

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It could be a messy commute around Ottawa this evening and tomorrow.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

The weather agency says a Colorado low will move into southern Ontario today, bringing snow mixed with ice pellets. Several centimetres of snow and ice pellets are likely before the precipitation changes to freezing rain.

Environment Canada says a “significant freezing rain event is likely with several millimetres of accumulation.” The freezing rain is likley to continue until Tuesday.

Police are urging motorists to adjust their speeds to the conditions. Highways, roads and sidewalks will beocme icy, slippery and hazardous during the storm.