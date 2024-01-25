Freezing rain warning ends in Ottawa, slippery road conditions remain

Commuters in Ottawa will want to give themselves extra time to get around on Thursday, after freezing rain created slippery and icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.

Environment Canada has lifted the freezing rain warning for Ottawa.

It's not as cold on Thursday as it has been in recent days, and mild temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle this morning. A high of 1 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -6 degrees.

Cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle. A low of -4 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -8 degrees.

Freezing rain is expected to return on Friday, before it changes to rain, despite the forecasted high of 2 C.

Warmer temperatures will carry on Saturday, as we’ll see a high of 2 C.

The long-range forecast calls for cold temperatures to return on Sunday evening, which could be good news for the Rideau Canal Skateway. Environment Canada is calling for a low of -20 C on Sunday and a high of -9C on Monday.

School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario on Thursday, as the freezing rain left a blanket of ice on roads and sidewalks across the region.

Meanwhile, OC Transpo says O-Line 1 launched on time at 5 a.m. Thursday, noting that service is available at all stations.