Freezing rain warning ended in Ottawa, wet weather ahead
Published Thursday, November 26, 2020 7:21AM EST
A worker clears snow from steps near York Street and Sussex Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 25. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A freezing rain warning for Ottawa has ended, with rain or drizzle expected to taper off early Thursday afternoon.
Freezing rain did fall for a few hours overnight in the capital, leading to a slippery early morning on some roads and sidewalks.
Environment Canada's forecast for Thursday calls for a high of 5 C. The drizzle could briefly come back later in the afternoon.
Friday, expect a mainly cloudy day with a high of 6 C.
Saturday, there's a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries with a high of 2 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 2 C.