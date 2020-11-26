OTTAWA -- A freezing rain warning for Ottawa has ended, with rain or drizzle expected to taper off early Thursday afternoon.

Freezing rain did fall for a few hours overnight in the capital, leading to a slippery early morning on some roads and sidewalks.

Environment Canada's forecast for Thursday calls for a high of 5 C. The drizzle could briefly come back later in the afternoon.

Friday, expect a mainly cloudy day with a high of 6 C.

Saturday, there's a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries with a high of 2 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 2 C.