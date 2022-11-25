Freezing rain warning ended for Ottawa
Environment Canada has ended a freezing rain warning for Ottawa after the capital saw a mix of rain and freezing rain Friday morning.
The light freezing rain is changing to rain as temperatures rise throughout the day.
Today’s forecast high is 5 C. It will be windy today with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour this afternoon.
Expect cloudy skies this evening and an overnight low of -3 C.
It will be a slightly warmer start to the weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 6 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -7 degrees tomorrow morning.
Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will dip to 2 C overnight.
On Sunday – cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of 6 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Real-time updates: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
In a candid and telling exchange at the federal inquiry examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that a central factor in his decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
WATCH LIVE | Real-time updates: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the stand Friday at the Public Order Emergency Commission to testify about his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests. CTVNews.ca has live updates from his testimony.
Flair Airlines flight 'exits runway' during landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic and the Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing Friday morning.
Additional 500,000 units of imported children’s medication on the way amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
An additional supply of 500,000 units of children's medication will arrive in Canada over the next three weeks through foreign imports, the federal government announced Friday, as rising flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases place strain on the health-care system and on families.
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
'It's a real challenge': What gaps in Arctic surveillance could mean for Canada
After Canada's auditor general detailed the lack of surveillance in the nation's Arctic waters, a global affairs expert explains where Canada is vulnerable and what’s at stake.
Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city
A barrage of missiles struck the recently liberated city of Kherson for the second day Friday in a marked escalation of attacks since Russia withdrew from the city two weeks ago following an eight-month occupation. It comes as Russia has stepped up bombardment of Ukraine's power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure.
Sexual harassment prevention training required for 2023 world junior hockey tourney
The host provinces for the upcoming world junior hockey championship are requiring Hockey Canada to sign an anti-harassment policy and to ensure it oversees training to prevent sexual assault and harassment.
Atlantic
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
-
Sexual harassment prevention training required for 2023 world junior hockey tourney
The host provinces for the upcoming world junior hockey championship are requiring Hockey Canada to sign an anti-harassment policy and to ensure it oversees training to prevent sexual assault and harassment.
-
Moncton homicide victim's friends, family deal with 'extreme grief'
Olivia Bulmer still can't believe her close friend Max Boudreau is gone. His body was discovered in a wooded area in Irishtown, N.B., north of Moncton on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario man warns people to check bank statements after error nearly costs him $10K
An Ontario man who lost more than $10,000 after a cheque he wrote was cashed twice said he was pushed to the 'end of his rope' trying to fight TD Bank to get the money back.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead after police shoot two people in Markham, Ont.
A man is dead and another person has been injured after police shot two people in Markham on Friday, the province’s police watchdog says.
-
Borje Salming tributes honour the 'pioneer' and 'legend' Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman
Börje Salming fans showed their admiration and respect for the “pioneer” Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman who “blazed the trail” for generations of hockey players.
Montreal
-
Racial profiling: Quebec to appeal judge's decision on random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent court decision restricting random roadside stops by police. The ruling was hailed by some as a positive step against racial profiling, but the province says it harms police work and doesn't address the root problem.
-
Flu shot now free for all Quebecers in 'exceptional' response to crowded ERs
All Quebecers are now eligible to get their influenza shot for free, Quebec announced Friday morning, in an 'exceptional' move pushed by a particularly strong flu season and increased traffic in emergency rooms.
-
Gold, cash, drugs seized in police raids dismantling alleged Montreal fraud ring
Montreal police (SPVM) officers working out of the organized crime division announced Friday that they arrested 10 people (with 18 warrants pending), seized gold, drugs, cash, and other items, and dismantled a fraud network worth over $31 million.
Northern Ontario
-
As demand for minerals grows, Wawa is ‘booming’
The northwestern Ontario community of Wawa is enjoying growth in the natural resource sector and workers are needed throughout the scenic area.
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
Impaired driver in northwestern Ont. hit a train, escapes injury
Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver with impaired driving, after a vehicle collided with a freight train in Alberton Township.
London
-
Students absent from CCH following alleged threat
About half the students at Catholic Central High School are absent Friday according to the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB), after school officials were alerted to an alleged threat.
-
Lucan resident scammed after buying fake concert tickets online
A Middlesex County resident was scammed during an attempt to buy concert tickets from an online seller, and now OPP are offering some tips to avoid being scammed.
-
Londoners charged in Waterloo fraud investigation
Two people from London are charged in relation to an ongoing fraud investigation by police in Waterloo. According to police, the investigation started in August 2021 after reports of people fraudulently getting refunds from a company totaling $375,000 over a period of several months.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg homicide suspects arrested in Edmonton
Winnipeg police say two people wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Winnipeg man last month were arrested in Alberta.
-
Security concerns partly blamed for cancellation of annual Manitoba traditions
Two long-standing events at the Manitoba legislature that allow members of the public nearly unfettered access to the historic building during the holiday season have been cancelled this year partly due to security concerns.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
In a candid and telling exchange at the federal inquiry examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that a central factor in his decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines flight 'exits runway' during landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic and the Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing Friday morning.
-
38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
-
Kitchener stabbing leads to one man in hospital and another facing charges
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after a stabbing in Kitchener Thursday.
Calgary
-
Shoppers in Calgary jump at Black Friday deals amid rising cost of living
The holiday shopping season is here, but many shoppers in Calgary and across the country will be clamping down financially, given the rising cost of living.
-
Airport Trail crash sends driver to hospital in critical condition
The intersection of Métis Trail and Airport Trail was closed to traffic Friday morning following a crash that sent both drivers to hospital.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
In a candid and telling exchange at the federal inquiry examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that a central factor in his decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Saskatoon
-
Multiple reports of sexual assault by a stranger in Saskatoon's Brighton neighbourhood
Saskatoon police have received multiple reports of women being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Brighton neighbourhood.
-
Saskatchewan government deciding what to do with new revenue from carbon pricing
Saskatchewan is to soon gain control of the carbon pricing charge that shows up on residents' power bills.
-
'I thought I broke the machine': Saskatoon couple wins $1 million
A Saskatoon couple has won $1 million in the Western Max lottery.
Edmonton
-
Truck owner who tried to stop thief 'dragged' for blocks, seriously hurt: northern Alta. RCMP
A person in northern Alberta was seriously injured trying to prevent their vehicle from being stolen, RCMP say.
-
'Enhance educational choice': Alberta government bans school mask mandates, online-only instruction
In a bid to 'protect and enhance educational choice,' Alberta banned all K-12 school authorities and early childhood learning operators from implementing mask mandates and pivoting to online-only learning.
-
Winnipeg homicide suspects arrested in Edmonton
Winnipeg police say two people wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Winnipeg man last month were arrested in Alberta.
Vancouver
-
'Significant piles of cash' found on Kelowna sidewalk, RCMP seek rightful owner
A couple in Kelowna found "a significant amount of money" on a city sidewalk last month and Mounties are now trying to reunite the cash with its rightful owner.
-
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape.
-
Additional 500,000 units of imported children’s medication on the way amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
An additional supply of 500,000 units of children's medication will arrive in Canada over the next three weeks through foreign imports, the federal government announced Friday, as rising flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases place strain on the health-care system and on families.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan government deciding what to do with new revenue from carbon pricing
Saskatchewan is to soon gain control of the carbon pricing charge that shows up on residents' power bills.
-
Industrial Drive intersection open following serious single vehicle collision north of Regina: RCMP
The Industrial Drive intersection at Highway 6 north of Regina was closed Friday morning due to a serious single motor vehicle collision, RCMP said in a news release.
-
'It’s disgusting': Proposed budget prompts fractures, legal action among Regina city council
Members of Regina city council are disagreeing about a vote regarding plans to end homelessness, which has led to legal action by two councillors.