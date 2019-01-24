Freezing Rain Warning ended for Ottawa
Freezing rain has left a glaze on a car's rearview mirror in this undated file photo.
Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 10:37AM EST
A freezing rain warning has ended for Ottawa North, Kanata, Orleans, and Gatineau, but remains in effect for the Prescott-Russell region.
Rain will turn to freezing rain as temperatures fall throughout the morning.
Environment Canada says freezing rain will persist for a couple of hours, especially near the Ottawa River.
The freezing rain should then change to snow after temperatures dip below the freezing mark.