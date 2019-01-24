

Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA





A freezing rain warning has ended for Ottawa North, Kanata, Orleans, and Gatineau, but remains in effect for the Prescott-Russell region.

Rain will turn to freezing rain as temperatures fall throughout the morning.

Environment Canada says freezing rain will persist for a couple of hours, especially near the Ottawa River.

The freezing rain should then change to snow after temperatures dip below the freezing mark.