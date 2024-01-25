Environment Canada issues another freezing rain warning for Friday

Another significant freezing rain storm is due to arrive in Ottawa on Friday.

Environment Canada says the capital could see ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm beginning around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and ending in the afternoon.

"An episode of freezing rain similar to the one experienced Wednesday and Wednesday night will affect the area. Several hours of freezing rain are likely," Environment Canada said.

"Some locations may see a changeover to rain Friday if temperatures rise above the freezing mark."

Ottawa got about 4.6 mm of freezing rain as of 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The Rideau Canal Skateway was temporarily closed until further notice to preserve the ice and limit damage for the warmer temperatures and rain.

School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario on Thursday, as the overnight freezing rain left a blanket of ice on roads and sidewalks across the region.

Environment Canada says surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

There will likely be an impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas and utility outages may occur.

Hydro Ottawa says it will continue to monitor the weather and has crews on stand-by. Customers are encouraged to be prepared in case of extended power outages.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle in the morning. A high of plus 1 C with wind chill will make it feel like -6 C.

It will be cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle and a low of -4 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -8 C.