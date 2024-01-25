OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Environment Canada issues another freezing rain warning for Friday

    Share

    Another significant freezing rain storm is due to arrive in Ottawa on Friday.

    Environment Canada says the capital could see ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm beginning around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and ending in the afternoon.

    "An episode of freezing rain similar to the one experienced Wednesday and Wednesday night will affect the area. Several hours of freezing rain are likely," Environment Canada said.

    "Some locations may see a changeover to rain Friday if temperatures rise above the freezing mark."

    Ottawa got about 4.6 mm of freezing rain as of 1 a.m. on Thursday.

    The Rideau Canal Skateway was temporarily closed until further notice to preserve the ice and limit damage for the warmer temperatures and rain.

    School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario on Thursday, as the overnight freezing rain left a blanket of ice on roads and sidewalks across the region.

    Environment Canada says surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

    There will likely be an impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas and utility outages may occur. 

    Hydro Ottawa says it will continue to monitor the weather and has crews on stand-by. Customers are encouraged to be prepared in case of extended power outages.

    Thursday forecast

    Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle in the morning. A high of plus 1 C with wind chill will make it feel like -6 C.

    It will be cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle and a low of -4 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -8 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history

    After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.

    Mexico high schoolers take up arms after village kidnappings

    A volunteer police force in rural Mexico that says it has been overwhelmed by local kidnappings has recruited schoolchildren as young as 12 to join its ranks, the latest sign of how some parts of the country are struggling to cope with organized crime.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News