

Josh Pringle/Carolan Lesaux, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





A freezing rain warning has been issued for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says “freezing rain is expected to develop this morning and may persist for a couple of hours.”

The precipitation will eventually change over to a “cold rain” as temperatures rise.

The freezing rain warning covers Ottawa, Gatineau, Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Renfrew, Arnprior, Smiths Falls, Perth and eastern Lanark County.

Along the Highway 401 corridor, a wind warning has been issued for Picton and the Sandbanks Park with wind gusts up to 90 km/h. The winds will be closer to 80 km/h in the Belleville, Northhumberland, Kingston, Frontenac Islands and Napanee region. The worst wind conditions will be by Lake Ontario as a cold blast makes it's way through eastern Ontario.

Strong winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break. Commuters are warned to drive slowly and adhere to the conditions.