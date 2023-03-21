Freezing rain possible this week
Early spring weather can be a mixed bag and this week is no exception.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa warning of the possibility of freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
"A prolonged period of freezing rain is likely beginning early Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday morning," the weather agency said Tuesday night. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."
Accretion of "a few millimeters" is possible, Environment Canada said, adding a freezing rain warning may be issued closer to the event.
The forecast calls for periods of freezing rain mixed with snow with a low of -1 C and a wind chill of -5 Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Whatever ice accumulates may not last very long. Thursday's forecast high is 7 C with rain expected throughout the day.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain possible this week
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm a Canadian': MP named in foreign interference report speaks out, refutes claims
The Liberal MP who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference is speaking out against the report, categorically stating the foreign government did not help him in his nomination campaign.
Uber says Ottawa has the worst passengers in Canada
According to new data released by Uber on Tuesday, Ottawa has the worst average rider rating in the country, followed by Toronto and Montreal.
Researchers have created a way to cloak artwork so that it can’t be used to train AI
Researchers at the University of Chicago have made a tool called Glaze which, once applied to a piece of artwork, means that artwork can’t be read and reproduced by AI tools that scrape art online to replicate their style.
So many doctors are being driven away by Idaho abortion ban that this hospital can’t deliver babies anymore
An Idaho hospital has announced that it will no longer be able to deliver babies because the state’s near-total abortion ban — one of the most extreme in the U.S. — has driven so many doctors away.
'A very, very difficult odour': Senate adjourns early after foul smell in the building disrupts proceedings
The Senate adjourned early on Tuesday afternoon after a foul smell in the building caused headaches in the chamber and disrupted proceedings.
Nordstrom liquidation sales underwhelm Canadians as most items marked down 5 per cent
The first day of Nordstrom's liquidation sale began on Tuesday, but some shoppers walked away underwhelmed, as most items were only marked down five per cent.
Second body recovered from Old Montreal building destroyed by fire
Montreal police confirmed Tuesday evening that a second body has been recovered from the building in Old Montreal that was destroyed by a fire last week.
Trump's potential indictment caps decades of legal scrutiny
For 40 years, former President Donald Trump has navigated countless legal investigations without ever facing criminal charges. That record may soon come to an end.
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
Atlantic
-
Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
RCMP on scene of barricaded man in Nova Scotia's Antigonish County
The RCMP is on scene of a barricaded man in a home in Lower South River, N.S., and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
'Violence is a workplace hazard for teachers': Parents, expert concerned about rising violence in N.S. schools
The stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., is hitting many parents hard.
Toronto
-
Ontario couple en route to India forced to turn back due to document issue
An Ontario couple's trip to India was cut short over an issue with their visa documents.
-
Two men arrested in deadly Fairview Mall parking lot shooting
Police have arrested two men following a triple shooting at a popular Toronto mall that left one person dead Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
Montreal
-
Second body recovered from Old Montreal building destroyed by fire
Montreal police confirmed Tuesday evening that a second body has been recovered from the building in Old Montreal that was destroyed by a fire last week.
-
Quebec budget: Income tax cuts and big drop in economic growth
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard on Tuesday kept his party's election promise to cut income taxes, as he projected economic growth to drop dramatically in 2023.
-
'Bricks versus bodies': Father agonizes over pace of recovery efforts in old Montreal fire
As the search for victims of a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal stretched into its fifth day on Tuesday, friends and family members are getting frustrated with the pace of the investigation and lack of answers.
Northern Ontario
-
Worst place in Canada for bed bugs has been revealed
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Doug Ford sports new look after miscommunication with barber at Walmart
Doug Ford said a misunderstanding with a barber led to the shortest haircut he's ever had.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man stabbed while waiting inside vehicle at train crossing, suspect sought
London police are looking for a suspect who allegedly entered a vehicle that was stopped at a train crossing and stabbed the driver in central London, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Council committee extends possible lifeline to Thames Pool
London, Ont. city councillors want more information and more opportunities for public input before making a final decision about the future of Thames Pool.
-
Trial date set for trio charged in the shooting death of a London, Ont. teenager
Three people charged in the shooting death of Josue Silva, 18, won’t face trial for another year and a half.
Winnipeg
-
'Full, full, full': parents left frustrated over lack of swimming lesson spots
Frustrated and left with few options – that's how many Winnipeg parents were feeling Tuesday after they couldn't get their kids into swimming lessons.
-
'Everything was lost': Manitoba business owner victim of Instagram hack
A Winnipeg business owner is reminding others to be careful online after her social media accounts were hacked over the weekend.
-
Nurses working in sexual assault program have resigned
Several nurses working in a department at a Winnipeg hospital that provides examinations for victims of sexual assault have resigned for their positions, leaving the department short-staffed.
Kitchener
-
'I was so concerned': Officer who fatally shot Beau Baker testifies at inquest
The second day of the inquest into a fatal police shooting saw a number of people who knew 20-year-old Beau Baker leading up to his death testify, including with the police officer who shot him.
-
Plan to demolish affordable units for funeral home expansion draws criticism
One Kitchener city councillor described a decision from Tuesday night’s meeting as one of the hardest he has had to make in his 12 years at city hall.
-
Two officers injured, 232 charges laid by WRPS during Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day weekend
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says its officers laid 232 charges and arrested 18 people in connection to the large St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo’s university district.
Calgary
-
Calgary doctor first in Canada to perform spine surgery on a conscious patient
Last month, Dr. Michael Yang, a spine surgeon at Foothills Medical Centre, performed a discectomy to remove the damaged part of a herniated disc in the spine, on a patient who was wide awake.
-
Protest takes fight over Calgary school's name to the school board's steps
Students and community members will gather in protest outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre Tuesday morning, calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.
-
City of Calgary seeing three times as many potholes this year
The City of Calgary says potholes are everywhere and crews are busy trying to keep up with demand to fill them.
Saskatoon
-
Here's what we could see in the 2023-24 provincial budget
The long awaited 2023-24 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for next year.
-
Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
A Nipawin doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to criminally harassing his ex-girlfriend.
-
Sask. RCMP warn of man at 'high risk' to breach youth-related release conditions
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 45-year-old man in the Maidstone area is "at high risk to breach conditions involving youth."
Edmonton
-
Latest Lucy examination reveals a uterine tumour, fails to explain breathing issue or unanimously advise relocation
Edmonton Valley Zoo is making improvements to Lucy the elephant's enclosure and routine to accommodate her for the long term after international experts did not agree she was fit to be relocated.
-
Fallen Edmonton police officers moved to funeral home in procession
A procession took constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan from the medical examiner's office to Serenity Funeral Home at around noon.
-
'Best week of my life': Why new Oiler Nick Bjugstad loves Edmonton and its gigantic mall so much
Hockey, snow and big shopping malls are some of his favourite things so Nick Bjugstad was gushing Tuesday when talking about his new home in the Alberta capital.
Vancouver
-
Facebook Marketplace scammer asking for deposits, taking off with the cash, Vancouver business owner warns
The owner of a vintage furniture store in Vancouver’s Chinatown is warning about a Facebook Marketplace scammer who’s asking buyers for deposits and taking off with the cash.
-
‘It felt so surreal’: 18-year-old speaks out after being kicked out of SZA concert in Vancouver
An 18-year-old who got kicked out of the SZA concert in Vancouver on Sunday is pushing back against claims by Rogers Arena that he was removed after being repeatedly asked to stop dancing in the aisles.
-
Fears that 'foreign interference' investigations could stoke anti-Asian sentiment
Concerns are being raised that a probe into potential interference by China in Canadian elections could lead to more anti-Asian racism.
Regina
-
Here's what we could see in the 2023-24 provincial budget
The long awaited 2023-24 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for next year.
-
Emergency crews respond to crash along Highway 6 south of Regina
Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) said police and STARS Air Ambulance were on the scene of a crash along Highway 6 south of Regina Tuesday morning.
-
Regina ranked the 2nd most affordable Canadian city for first time homeowners: study
Regina was ranked as the second most affordable city for first time home buyers, according to a study conducted by real estate firm Edmonton Homes.