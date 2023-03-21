Freezing rain possible this week

Early spring weather can be a mixed bag and this week is no exception.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa warning of the possibility of freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"A prolonged period of freezing rain is likely beginning early Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday morning," the weather agency said Tuesday night. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

Accretion of "a few millimeters" is possible, Environment Canada said, adding a freezing rain warning may be issued closer to the event.

The forecast calls for periods of freezing rain mixed with snow with a low of -1 C and a wind chill of -5 Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Whatever ice accumulates may not last very long. Thursday's forecast high is 7 C with rain expected throughout the day.