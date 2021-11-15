OTTAWA -- Ottawa's first dose of winter weather this season is on its way this afternoon.

Wednesday morning will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of ice pellets. After that, a special weather statement for the region says freezing rain is possible this evening.

"Periods of rain are expected to enter the region late this afternoon or early this evening," the weather statement says. "However, it's possible that areas along the Ottawa Valley may begin as freezing rain and persist for several hours this evening before switching over to rain.

"There remains some uncertainty at this time as temperatures are expected to hover close to the freezing mark this evening."

There is a freezing rain warning in effect for some parts of Quebec, including Pontiac, but not in Ottawa.

School buses have been cancelled in Renfrew County, but are operating elsewhere in the region.

The wind chill is hovering around minus-9, with Wednesday's high a mere 1 C.

The temperature will rise to 9 C overnight, with Thursday's high expected to be 10 C with periods of rain in the morning. The temperature will fall to 5 C in the afternoon, and Friday's high will be 2 C with a mix of sun and cloud.