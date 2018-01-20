Freezing rain on the way Monday night
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Ottawa-Gatineau region. Freezing rain is expected Monday night.
Snow forcasted for Monday is expected to change into freezing rain Monday night and continue into Tuesday. Environment Canada says there will be deveral millimetres of freezing rain. Drivers will want to watch out for slippery road conditions.
A freezing rain warning will likely be issued as the system gets closer.