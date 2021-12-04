It's going to be a messy morning on the roads in the Ottawa area, with freezing rain following an overnight dump of snow.

Environment Canada's winter storm warning remains in effect for Ottawa, Gatineau and parts of the surrounding area, with freezing rain expected until mid-to-late morning.

Snow started falling in Ottawa just before 8 p.m., quickly covering roads and sidewalks. The city of Ottawa said Monday morning it had received 14 centimetres of snow overnight.

School buses for English and French public and Catholic boards in Ottawa are cancelled Monday. Schools remain open.

OC Transpo warned of possible delays on some routes due to the weather, and urged commuters to plan their trips ahead of time. Several bus stops were out of service due to local road conditions.

The city of Ottawa has issued a daytime parking ban for Monday. Only vehicles with on-street parking permits are permitted to park on city streets between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"It's kind of the first big slap in the face for the season," Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday. "The morning commute on Monday will be affected."

Environment Canada is asking people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

The freezing rain is expected to change to rain later Monday morning, with a high reaching 9 C.

The temperatures are expected to drop Monday night to a low of minus 10 C.

Freezing rain warnings

Freezing rain warnings have also been issued for Brockville, Leeds and Grenville, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

Winter storm warnings

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Arnprior, Renfrew, Calabogie, Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Barry's Bay and Killaloe.

Some areas could see 10 to 20 cm of snow before the precipitation changes over to rain.

"Heavy snow will begin this evening and become mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain overnight. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected before the precipitation changes to rain early Monday morning," said Environment Canada in a statement on Sunday afternoon.



"This winter storm is due to a low pressure system that will track east across the Great Lakes tonight and Monday."

Ottawa's forecast

In Ottawa. Monday will see freezing rain changing to rain in the morning. High 9 C.

Monday night will be cloudy with a chance of flurries. Clearing overnight. Low minus 10 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Tuesday, with a high of minus 8 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries. High minus 5 C.