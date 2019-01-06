

CTV Ottawa





Freezing rain began falling in the Ottawa region around 4:30 am after 6 cm of snow fell Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The latest conditions are expected to be mixed with ice pellets that may impact your drive-in to work today. Police urge motorists to take extra time on your commute and adjust to the poor road conditions. City crews are out and most major roadways have been cleared.

Environment Canada has continued its special weather statement at this time for Ottawa, Brockville, Smiths Falls area, Cornwall, Prescott and Russell. The freezing rain and ice pellets will change over to rain as Ottawa's high is expected to be 5C. Periods of rain or drizzle will continue before switching back to snow tonight. About 2 cm of snow is expected Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, about 5 cm is expected with winds becoming northwest, 40 km/h gusting to 60 early in the afternoon. Then the deep freeze sets in Thursday with an overnight low of -21C and it will stay much colder for the rest of the week.

A freezing rain warning is ended for Tamworth, Sydenham, South Frontenac, Tweed and Madoc.

Significant snowfall warning has ended for Bancroft, Renfrew, Pembroke, Barry's Bay.