

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Travellers looking to escape the late winter weather in Ottawa may be grounded today.

The freezing rain storm hitting Ottawa, Toronto and most of Ontario has disrputed travel plans for thousands.

The departures board at the Ottawa Airport shows 26 flight cancellations today. There are also some flight delays.

More than 30 departures were cancelled at the Ottawa Airport on Sunday, with dozens of flights also delayed.

The freezing rain began falling on Ottawa Sunday, disrupting travel by plane, bus and car.

Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport today.