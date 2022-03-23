Freezing rain expected tonight in Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and the region.

The weather agency is calling for freezing rain starting late Wednesday afternoon or evening and lingering into Thursday morning. Ice accretion of up to four millimetres could result, with higher amounts possible in the Ottawa Valley.

The freezing rain will then switch to rain on Thursday as temperatures warm. In a special weather statement, Environment Canada is warning of 10 to 20 millimetres of rain, which could lead to localized flooding and water pooling on roads.

On Thursday, temperatures will be well above the seasonal average with a high of 8 C. The rain is expected to continue overnight into Friday.

On Friday expect more rain and high of 8 C.