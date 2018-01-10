

CTV Ottawa





Eastern Ontario is expected to be blanketed with freezing rain later today. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning commuters of poor or deteriorating road conditions during Wednesday's late day rush hour.

The freezing rain and/or snow will first hit the Peterborough area and travel eastward. Areas around the Quebec border and the Ottawa Valley may get the worst of it before it turns to rain. The freezing rain is expected in Ottawa around 5 p.m. and turning to drizzle by midnight. Thursday's high will be approximately 5C.