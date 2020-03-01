OTTAWA -- Freezing rain could hit the Ottawa region just in time for the drive home on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Capital, suggesting a band of rain moving through Eastern Ontario could hit the Ottawa Valley as freezing rain in the afternoon or early evening.

"Untreated surfaces could become icy and slippery" Environment Canada is warning, and those icy roads could make for a difficult afternoon commute.

Conditions could be worse in the Prescott-Russell area where a freezing rain warning has been issued.

It may depend just how quickly things warm up.

After a chilly couple of days, tempeatures are expected to rise throughout the day and stay well above the freezing mark right through until next weekend.