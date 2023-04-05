Freezing rain causes numerous Via Rail cancellations between Toronto and Montreal

Passengers aboard a Via Rail train has was stopped between Ottawa and Kingston because of a fallen tree on the tracks resumed their journey late Wednesday evening.

According to Via Rail's website, train 645 from Ottawa to Toronto was stopped near Lyn, Ont. for several hours. It departed Ottawa at 2:32 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Toronto at 7:03 p.m.; however, it was significantly delayed after hitting debris.

Via Rai said the train stuck a piece of a tree that had fallen across the tracks, likely weighed down by ice during Wednesday's significant freezing rainstorm.

The rail company said in a statement that all 176 passengers on board the train are safe.

"A rescue train was dispatched from Ottawa," Via Rail said. "Emergency services have been contacted and will be on site to assist in safely transferring passengers. VIA Rail regrets the inconvenience that this extreme weather system has caused to our passengers."

The rescue train arrived at 8:20 p.m. to continue the trip to Toronto, sources reported.

Via Rail said affected passengers on cancelled trains will be receiving a full refund and 50% travel credit for their next trip. There were numerous issues and cancellations along the Toronto-Montreal corridor Wednesday.

"Power outages and track obstructions are causing service delays and cancellations in the Montréal -Toronto Corridor. Cancelled trains are: 48, 54, 59, 68, 69, 668, 669. We apologize for the inconvenience and passengers impacted by these cancellations will receive a full refund and 50% travel credit," Via Rail says.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer.