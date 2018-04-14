

April showers arrived in Ottawa Sunday, but they were freezing!

Freezing rain and winter storm warnings are in effect for Ottawa and most of Ontario.A special weather statement is in effect for Ottawa and most of Ontario today. Environment Canada says a "complex weather system" will affect much of the province this weekend, bringing a "messy mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain."

Police are urging drivers to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.

The Rideau River Conservation Authority says there is “no significant flooding” anticipated across the Rideau River this weekend.

The authority says there is the potential for minor flooding to occur in the Long Reach of the Rideau near Kemptville. But water levels throughout the watershed are below average for this time of year, and there is capacity to accommodate the precipitation and runoff.

Southern Ontario is already being hit by an ice storm that Environment Canada warns could result in power outages and hazardous road conditions this weekend.

Many areas of southern Ontario are currently under a freezing rain warning, including Toronto and Hamilton, and slippery conditions have already been reported in the GTA.