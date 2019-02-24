

CTV Ottawa





Ice and freezing rain hit the region again Sunday; causing many to rearrange routes and travel plans.

One family chose to walk on the street rather than the sidewalk. Many pedestrians travelled side by side with cars in the icy ByWard Market.

"There's a risk getting hit by a car." said Dwayne Negreiff. "There is but there's a bigger risk of breaking your ankle on the sidewalk."

Despite the rain - sidewalks still very ice and one man says he’d rather risk walking on the street with traffic than slip and fall on the frozen sidewalk ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/SFsSfn1hR5 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) February 24, 2019

Andrew Price left home prepared; wearing spikes on his boots.

"I almost fell a few times, almost like right onto the road" said Price along Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa. "And I have the cleats. So that tells you how slippery it is."

With reports of flooding across the city. Cars and trucks treaded carefully through massive puddles and ice neighbourhoods. There were several nervous moments for pedestrians. Some crossed streets only after hanging on to poles and others to re-gain balance.

"It is really icy." said Montreal resident Melinda Tranquilli, as she walked gingerly along Cumberland at York Street.

Others lost their footing on jogging paths and walking trails.Heavy rain forced the closure of the RIdeau Canal. Linda Yates-Cameron and her partner skated on it Saturday night.

"Which was an interesting experience. A little wet and sloppy but fun."

Environment Canada forecasts more freezing rain and blowing snow Sunday into Monday; which could make for another challenging Monday morning commute.