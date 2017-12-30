

CTV Ottawa





2017 is about to end with the coldest air of the year. A record-breaking Arctic air is set to encompass all of Ontario in its icy grip.

Environment Canada says extreme cold is expected to produce windchill values of minus 35 to minus 40 overnight into Sunday and Sunday night. If you're going out for New Year's Eve, you could be ringing in 2018 with windchill values near minus 35.

Environment Canada also says the bitter cold will continue New Year's Day and potentially on Tuesday.