OTTAWA -- A freezing drizzle advisory is in effect in the capital region Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, patchy freezing drizzle will continue early this morning then taper off later this morning.

Officials are asking residents to be careful as roads and walkways could be icy and slippery.

The temperature will be steady around O C.

There is risk of freezing drizzle this evening and overnight, low – 4 C, wind chill near – 7.

The work week will end with more freezing drizzle on Friday, with a high of 1 C, low – 3 C.

Saturday will be snowy and a high of 1 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of – 1.