

CTV Ottawa





Freezing drizzle is expected in the Capital on Sunday and it is expected to continue into Monday.

Environment Canada says light snow and ice pellets are expected to change to patchy light freezing rain late Sunday afternoon or evening as warmer air moves in.

Motorists are encouraged to adjust their driving to the conditions and slow down as freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard to detect layers of ice.

The city’s overnight parking ban has been lifted.