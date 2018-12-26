

CTV Ottawa/CTV Morning Live





A freezing drizzle advisory has ended for the Ottawa area.

Overnight snow, freezing rain and ice pellets coated roads and sidewalks with a layer of ice, creating slippery conditions for driving and walking.

Environment Canada had issued a Freezing Rain warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Ottawa Police are reminding motorists to adjust their speeds to the conditions today. Several collisions were reported on roads across the region overnight.