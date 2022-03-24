'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King to appear in court

Pat King, a leader of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests in downtown Ottawa last month, will be back in court this afternoon.

King, 44, has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 18. He is facing charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct justice.

King appeared in court briefly on Monday, but court adjourned the matter to give him time to connect with what he called a "team of lawyers" purportedly working on his case.

On Monday, King expressed frustration with people livestreaming his court appearances, mentioning "co-accused" he said have been putting the hearings on social media.

There have been several instances of people illegally live-streaming court proceedings involving convoy participants.

The three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa to protest COVID-19 public health measures and other grievances cost the city of Ottawa an estimated $36.6 million, the majority of which was for the police response.