'Freedom Convoy' lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents, new defendants

A proposed class-action lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' has expanded to include more potential downtown Ottawa plaintiffs and added more defendants.

The Superior Court of Justice granted an amendment to the lawsuit filed on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents and businesses that expands the boundary to include much of Lowertown as well as westward to Booth Street.

The lawsuit against the organizers of the protest that occupied the city for three weeks in January and February 2022 seeks $306-million in damages. Paul Champ, the lawyer spearheading the lawsuit, said the new boundaries now include 15,000 residents as potential plaintiffs.

"We feel pretty strong about this claim," Champ told CTV News. "It's based on some pretty sound principles in law that you can't unduly interfere with an individual's enjoyment of the peace and quiet of their home."

The new boundaries now extend as far south as Somerset Street, west to Booth Street, north to Boteler Street and east to Friel Street.

The court also granted new defendants in the lawsuit, including GiveSendGo, the donation platform for much of the convoy groups.

Other new defendants include New Brunswick businessman Brad Howland, who donated $75,000 to the convoy protesters, and Harold Jonker, whose trucking company had at least 10 rigs parked in Ottawa, according to court documents.

Champ said those two defendants are being named as "representative class defendants," to represent the truckers who parked rigs downtown and the donors to the protest.

"The vast majority of the truckers who clogged the streets of Ottawa for three weeks and were honking their horns day and night have really escaped any type of consequences up until now," Champ said.

"The way we're leading this case, anyone who was a trucker who parked in downtown Ottawa, as well as anyone who donated a significant amount of money to the protest after Feb. 4, can be liable jointly and separately for the entire amount of damages."

Downtown Ottawa resident Zexi Li is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. Happy Goat Coffee Company, restaurant Union 613, and restaurant worker Geoffrey Devaney are also named as plaintiffs, representing the businesses and employees affected by the occupation.

The new boundary for plaintiffs in the potential class-action lawsuit on behalf of Ottawa residents and businesses against the 'Freedom Convoy' organizers. (Courtesy Paul Champ)Champ plans to seek certification of the plaintiff classes and the defendant classes later this year.

More than $5 million in convoy donations has been placed in escrow pending the outcome of the litigation.

Late last year, two organizers named in the lawsuit tried to win access to $200,000 of the frozen funds to pay for their defence, but their request was denied by the court.

Champ said he feels badly for some of the people who participated in the protests, saying they were "a bit misguided" and didn't get good advice about what was appropriate conduct.

"They just held to this idea that if they were protesting, then anything they did was acceptable," he said. "With this judgment today, I think all of them should seriously go and speak to an independent lawyer about what their exposure might be and what the best way to respond might be."

