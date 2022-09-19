Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction hearing in Ottawa church dispute

The United People of Canada banner remains inside St. Brigid's Church on Friday, one day after the owner of the Ottawa church moved to evict the group from the property. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa) The United People of Canada banner remains inside St. Brigid's Church on Friday, one day after the owner of the Ottawa church moved to evict the group from the property. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

People gather in central London prior to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Andreea Alexandru / AP)

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News

Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina