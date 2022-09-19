Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction hearing in Ottawa church dispute

The eviction hearing for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group resumes in Ottawa today, as the group remains at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.

The owner of St. Brigid's Church on St. Patrick Street is asking an Ontario Superior Court judge to evict The United People of Canada from the historic property. Owner Patrick McDonald is seeking a court order to enforce the eviction of the group, saying they failed to make $100,000 payments as part of a conditional sale of the church, owe $10,000 in rent and have broken heritage rules.

A hearing was held on Sept. 2, but Justice Sally Gomery adjourned the matter until today after The United People of Canada argued they weren't given sufficient notice of the hearing. TUPOC's lawyer did not attend the original hearing.

A bailiff with Cease Bailiff Services delivered a "Notice of Termination of Tenant" to St. Brigid's Church on Aug. 18, which stated the landlord had terminated the occupancy of The United People of Canada under the Commercial Tenancies Act. However, TUPOC director William Komer insisted the eviction notice was invalid, and the group was not going to be leaving the property.

St. Brigid's church was conditionally sold to The United People of Canada on June 15, with the group planning to turn the historic property into an "embassy". Documents obtained by CTV News show the sale has fallen through, and the property was back on the market as of Aug. 12.

An affidavit sworn by McDonald says TUPOC failed to make three depots totalling $100,000 by Aug. 10, which was part of the condition of sale. Court documents show that on Aug, 11, John Zanati, the broker of record for the sale informed Komer that the deal collapsed.

The church, located 1.3 kilometres from Parliament Hill, has been on the market since July 2021 and had a $5.95 million price tag.

McDonald's lawyer told reporters on Sept. 2 that by the Sept. 19 hearing, there would be two grounds on which to argue TUPOC should be evicted: their failure to pay rent, as well as the end of the 30-day waiting period after the termination of the group’s purchase and sale agreement.

Despite the eviction notice, The United People of Canada continues to host events at the church. A Facebook post invited people to attend its weekly "Community BBQ" on Sunday.

With files from CTV National News Producer Mackenzie Gray and CTV News Ottawa's Michael Woods and Jeremie Charron