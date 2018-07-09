

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Finding a parking spot near Elgin Street is about to become easier.

Some businesses have expressed concerns that construction on Elgin Street could drive away customers looking for parking spots.

Mayor Jim Watson will present a motion at Wednesday’s Council meeting to offer free parking at the City Hall parking garage at 110 Laurier Avenue. If approved, free parking will be available during weekend evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends beginning on July 16.

Work being undertaken by Bell Canada and Hydro Ottawa this summer has already impacted some on-street parking on Elgin Street.

Free parking will be available on weekday evenings and on weekends at Ottawa City Hall during the 2019 major construction on Elgin Street.