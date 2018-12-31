

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





You can ring in the New Year with a free ride on public transit.

OC Transpo is offering free bus, O-Train and Para Transpo service from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on January 1.

OC Transpo is running on a reduced weekday service on New Year’s Eve. For schedule information, visit the OC Transpo website.

The free transit is being offered in partnership with OC Transpo, Canadian Automobile Association North and East Ontario, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Ottawa and the City’s Safer Roads Ottawa Program.

The STO in Gatineau is providing free service from midnight on New Year’s Eve until the end of service on New Year’s Day.