

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





OC Transpo is celebrating Canada’s 151st birthday with free rides.

The City of Ottawa says OC Transpo and O-Train service will be free all day on July 1.

OC Transpo will be operating on a special holiday schedule with extra service during the day and after the fireworks.

O-Train Line 2 (The Trillium Line) will run until 12:15 a.m.

More information is available at www.OCTranspo.com