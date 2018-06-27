Free OC Transpo on Canada Day
OC Transpo is celebrating Canada’s 151st birthday with free rides.
The City of Ottawa says OC Transpo and O-Train service will be free all day on July 1.
OC Transpo will be operating on a special holiday schedule with extra service during the day and after the fireworks.
O-Train Line 2 (The Trillium Line) will run until 12:15 a.m.
More information is available at www.OCTranspo.com