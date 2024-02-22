OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • France Belisle resigns as Gatineau, Que. mayor

    France Bélisle is stepping down as mayor of Gatineau, Que., citing a "hostile" political climate in municipal politics.

    Bélisle announced her resignation, effective immediately, during a media conference at Gatineau City Hall Thursday morning.

    Speaking to reporters in French, Bélisle said she decided to resign to preserve her health and integrity, two-and-a-half years after being elected mayor of the western Quebec city. The mayor said she has received death threats from the public.

    Bélisle was elected as an independent mayor in November 2021, receiving 43 per cent of the vote. The victory ended eight years of governing by the Action Gatineau Party.

    Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand said on social media that, "losing a friend, an ally and mayor who left no one indifferent is not easy. France, we will miss you. Quebec loses a great mayor."

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault said on X, "I want to thank France Bélisle for her years of service as mayor of Gatineau. I wish her the best for the future."

    The Union of Quebec Municipalities says since the last municipal election in Quebec, nearly 800 municipal officials have left office across the province.

    This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will update the story

