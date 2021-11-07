OTTAWA -- France Bélisle is the new mayor of Gatineau, becoming the first woman elected to hold the top job in the city.

The former head of Tourisme Outaouais and executive at Radio-Canada easily won Sunday's municipal election, succeeding Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin as mayor of Gatineau.

As of 9:50 a.m., Bélisle had received 43 per cent of the vote.

Action Gatineau candidate Maude Marquis-Bissonette was second with 38 per cent of the vote, while former Gatineau councillor Jean-Francois Leblanc was third at 15 per cent.

Jacques Lemay, Remi Bergeron and Abdelhak Lekbabi also wan for mayor in Monday's municipal election.

Bélisle victory ends eight years of governing by Pedneaud-Jobin and the Action Gatineau party. Pedneaud-Jobin, leader of Action Gatineau, decided not to seek re-election for a third term.

Bélisle was born and raised in Hull, graduated from the University of Ottawa with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and has a master's degree in journalistic studies from Carleton University.