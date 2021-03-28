OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 126 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, making Sunday the fourth straight day of triple-digit case counts in Ottawa.

OPH reported 133 new cases on Saturday, 139 on Friday and 151 on Thursday.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard now lists a total of 16,881 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed March 11, 2020. No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the city's pandemic death toll at 459 residents.

Public Health Ontario reported 2,448 new cases of COVID-19 provicewide on Sunday, including 150 in Ottawa. Provincial officials also reported 19 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 1,543 more resolved cases across Ontario.

Figures from OPH often differ from those from the province because the data for the respective daily reports is gathered at different times of day.

The increase in cases Sunday brought Ottawa's number of known active cases to above 1,000 for the first time since Jan. 22. The incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days continues to rise. The estimated reproduction number fell slightly but remains above 1, meaning the virus is spreading.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Red-Control" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 20-26): 73.1

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.6 per cent (March 19-25)

Reproduction number: 1.16 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The red-control threshold is a weekly incidence rate of 40 or more cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent or higher and a reproduction number of 1.2 or more.

The orange-restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Public Health Ontario reported 21 new cases involving variants of concern in Ottawa on Sunday and one new confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 variant.

There are 468 variants of concern cases under investigation.

There are 23 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ottawa, and five cases of the B.1.351 variant.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 26:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 110,116

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 133,440

OPH says the city received a shipment of 36,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 22.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 34 people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from 30 on Saturday.

Eleven people are in the intensive care unit, up from 10.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 30s, three are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), six are in their 50s (two are in the ICU), eight are in their 60s (four are in the ICU), six are in their 70s (four are in the ICU), and seven are in their 80s.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 is now above 1000 for the first time since Jan. 22, 2021.

There are 1,029 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 954 active cases on Saturday.

Fifty-one more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public ealth reports 15,393 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 13 new cases (1,284 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 21 new cases (2,158 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 44 new cases (3,708 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 13 new cases (2,408 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (2,165 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 13 new cases (2,024 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 7 new cases (1,213 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (713 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (730 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (475 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,520 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 25.

A total of 5,270 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time to swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 30 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

Across Ontario, 50,227 COVID-19 tests were completed on Saturday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: 17 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 11 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 50 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 38 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at St. Peter High School, where two students have tested positive, and at a local shelter, where one resident and one staff member have tested positive.

Outbreaks have ended at Amica Westboro Park Retirement Home, Nature and Nurture daycare and St. James Elementary School.

There are seven active community outbreaks: one is linked to a construction workplace, one is linked to a health workplace, one is linked to recreation, one is linked to a services workplace and two are linked to restaurants and one is linked to a retail workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

École élémentaire publique Séraphin-Marion (March 14) St. Luke's Childcare Centre (March 15) École élémentaire catholique Arc-en-Ciel (March 19) École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse (March 19) École secondaire publique Gisèle-Lalonde (March 19) Henry Larsen Elementary School (March 19) École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (March 21) Fallingbrook Community Elementary School (March 23) École secondaire publique Louis-Riel (March 25) St. Elizabeth Elementary School (March 25) St. Peter High School (March 26) [NEW]

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter (Jan. 26) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (Feb. 19) Madonna Care Community (Feb. 26) Sarsfield Colonial Home (Feb. 27) Group Home (March 3) Perley-Rideau Veterans' Health Centre – Gatineau Building (March 4) St. Vincent Hospital (March 6) Extendicare Medex (March 9) Peter D. Clark LTCH (March 10) Group Home (March 11) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 12) Chapel Hill RH (March 13) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (March 13) St. Patrick's Home (March 14) Osgoode Care Centre (March 15) St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) Carlingview Manor (March 16) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 16) Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital (March 18) Portobello Retirement Residence (March 18) Extendicare West End Villa (March 19) Shelter (March 21) [NEW] University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 21) Supported Independent Living (March 23) Timberwalk Retirement Home (March 24) Longfields Manor (March 24) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 26)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.