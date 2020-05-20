Four teens charged with mischief in Cornwall
CORNWALL -- Four teens are facing mischief charges after several vehicles were damaged in Cornwall earlier this month.
Cornwall Police say in the early morning hours of May 8, several vehicles were damaged throughout the city.
“As a result of the ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigation Divisions, four youths were taken into custody.”
The four youths, between the ages of 14 and 16, are facing eight counts of mischief.