OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say three 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old are facing robbery and weapons charges after a reported swarming in Kanata on the weekend.

According to police, the four suspects approached two other teenagers who were outside on Stonehaven Drive, near Eagleson Road, at around 1 a.m. on Saturday and allegedly robbed them.

The attackers allegedly punched and kicked the victims before getting away in a vehicle with some of the victims' possessions. The victims' injuries are described as minor.

Police officers were able to find the vehicle and arrest the suspects without incident. Police said a replica handgun, brass knuckles, and a knife were seized.

The four teenagers are facing charges of robbery, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offense, and possession of stolen property.

The youths cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.