Police are searching for four suspects after a house party in Kanata turned violent Tuesday night.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was stabbed during an attempted robbery at the party on Cedar Valley Drive in Bridlewood.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. after the house party had spilled onto the street.

The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, police said. The crowd dispersed without incident.

Police are searching for four suspects. The first is described as a dark-skinned male, 5-foot-9, with a stocky build and curly hair. The second is described as a 5-foot-8 and skinny, wearing a Tru Religion t-shirt. The third is described as 5-foot-9, heavyset with a beard.

There is no description of the fourth suspect.