OTTAWA -- Four people are unaccounted for after a home burned to the ground Sunday night southwest of Kemptville.

The fire at the log cabin on Stone Road near Oxford Mills broke out around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Fire officials said the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and collapsed quickly.

North Grenville OPP said four people remained unaccounted for Monday morning.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called in. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.