OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing that took place downtown. Crews remains on scene at the Salvation Army centre, located at 171 George Street.

Ottawa paramedics confirm at least four people were taken to the trauma centre.

Police confirm one person is in custody.

Wednesday evening, officers were seen going inside the Salvation Army as part of the investigation. There is also police tape surrounding the front of the building.

Police have been on the scene since about 9:15 p.m. An image captured by a viewer shows at least eight emergency vehicles, including an ambulance.

A statement from the Salvation Army says Ottawa Police were called as an incident was unfolding at the Ottawa Booth Centre location.

"Our team is actively assisting Ottawa Police Services with the ongoing response and investigation... Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved," the statement continued.