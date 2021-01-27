OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say there is an ongoing criminal investigation happening downtown at the Salvation Army, located at 171 George Street.

Ottawa paramedics confirm at least four people were taken to the trauma centre.

Wednesday evening, officers were seen going inside the Salvation Army as part of the investigation. There is also police tape surrounding the front of the building.

Police confirm one person is in custody.

Police have been on the scene since about 9:15 p.m. An image captured by a viewer shows at least eight emergency vehicles, including an ambulance.

We will provide more details as they become available.