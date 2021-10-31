OTTAWA -- Four people have been transported to hospital after an apartment balcony collapsed in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood on Halloween night.

Emergency crews responded to a three-storey apartment building on Frank Street, between Elgin Street and Metcalfe Street shortly, before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Ottawa fire says a second floor balcony collapsed while multiple people were standing on it.

"Upon arrival, firefighters worked to secure the scene and fall hazards," said Ottawa fire in a media release.

Paramedics assessed six people on the scene.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa four people, all in their 20s, were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.